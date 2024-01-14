PITTSBURG, KS — Pitt State Tight End Devon Garrison announced that he will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Courtesy: Devon Garrison (via Twitter)

The senior from Elk River, Minnesota had a great year leading the team with 855 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Over his 4-year career, Garrison racked up over 1500 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Garrison is a 2-time AP All-American.

He was known for his insane one-handed catches or just being covered and draped by defenders and still finding a way to catch the ball.

Garrison will be a prospect to watch out for, being a guy that averages 16.3 yards per catch, he’s certainly a modern tight end type of athlete that you see in the NFL nowadays.