JOPLIN, Mo– Friday afternoon, the 25th ranked Lions swept the Northwest Missouri Bearcats in their double-header matchup.

Game 1—

In game one, the Lions defeated the Bearcats, 5-1.

Ashlynn Williams and Kara Amos led the way for the Lions as they each finished with two RBI’s in the game. Williams had a two-run homer in the first inning.

Bailey Lacy picked up her 11th win on the mound for the Lions. She went 5.0 IP, four hits, one ER, and finished with six strikeouts!

Amos came in relief striking out two batters to secure the win for the Lions.

Game 2—

In game two, the Lions held one to win 4-3.

Sidnie Hurst led the Lions as she finished with two RBI’s. Abby DeSanto and Ashlynn Williams each had an RBI in the win.

On the mound, Natalie Bates picked up the win for Missouri Southern. Bates went 4.2 IP, four hits, one ER, and five strikeouts!

Kara Amos also came in relief for the Lions striking out two batters in the top of the 7th inning.

The Lions move to 33-8 on the year and 18-2 in conference.

They will be back in action tomorrow for Senior Day when they host Missouri Western. Game one of the double-header is set to be at 1:00 p.m. with game two followed by the conclusion of game one.