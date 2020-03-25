2020 Olympic games postponed

There will be no Olympic games this year.

This comes after it was announced today the games would be officially postponed.

This announcement is a big one, but is not really surprising.

There had been mounting pressure from several countries to have these games postponed.

It’s a decision that will effect around 11,000 potential Olympians from 200 countries who had been scrambling to find facilities still open to train.

This postponement is really a first-of-its-kind situation.

Olympics games have been canceled before.

The 1916, 1940, and 1944 games were all canceled because of war. However, this will be the first time the games have ever been postponed for any reason.

A joint statement by the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the IOC said the games must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.

Dick Pound, IOC Member, said, “You just sort of jig the time forward by a year, but the 2002 (2022) in China will go ahead in 2002 (2022) and Paris in 2024 we should be back on schedule.”

Carli Llyod, United States Women’s Soccer Player, said, “Obviously as an athlete, you want to compete. All of my teammates and rest of the athletes around the world want to compete, but I think this is the right thing to do. What’s going on right now in this moment is unprecedented and bigger than any sport and I think it was the right decision. I’m glad that it wasn’t canceled. So to have it postponed gives you a little extra training and preparation.”

Today’s decision comes just two days after the IOC said it could take up to four weeks for a decision to be made.

Now comes the question of what to do next, there’s still plenty of logistics that will need to be planned out in the coming days, weeks and months.

There’s hotel, arena and stadium contracts, you’ve got the international sports schedule and broadcasting plans, Just to name a few.