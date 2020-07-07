2020 Oklahoma 8-Man Football Game returns to Miami

Miami, Oklahoma – On Saturday, July 18th, 2020, the 2020 Oklahoma 8-Man All-Star Football Week will take place in Miami, Oklahoma.

Nearly eighty of the top football players from across Oklahoma have been selected to participate in this game and will arrive in Miami on Tuesday, July 14th for a full schedule of activities leading up to the White vs. Green Showdown.

This game is sponsored by The Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) in conjunction with NEO A&M College and the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association (OEMFCA)

Players and coaches will enjoy activities during the week including a night at the Historic Coleman Theatre, a cook-out hosted by the Miami Rotary Club, a hypnotist show, bowling and other events.

This game will be the 18th year of the event and was brought from Alva to Miami in 2003.

The game will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field located at NEO A&M College. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Cost for the game is $5 for all ages. OEMFCA Corporate sponsor passes are the only pass accepted at the gate.

Media highlights will be posted on the OEMFCA Facebook page.

The All-Star Game was designed to recognize and honor the finest football players throughout Oklahoma. Nearly 3,000 fans from across the state are expected to attend the game with college recruiters and scouts also in attendance. In addition to the game, the All-Star event provides scholarships for the players. The OEMFCA, NEO A&M College and the Miami local organizing committee join forces to award $8,000 in scholarships to players. The OEMFCA awards an additional $1,000 in scholarships for two all-star cheerleaders.

This year, nearly forty All-Star Cheerleaders from across Oklahoma will join in the activities to cheer on both teams. Each cheerleader was nominated by their cheer coaches and selected by a committee to participate in the game on Saturday. The All-Star Cheer Team will perform at halftime during the game. The cheer team will be recognized at the Awards Banquet on Friday evening hosted by the Miami OK CVB at the Miami Civic Center. A limited amount of tickets is available for the banquet and can be reserved by contacting the CVB at 918-542-4435.

The OEMFCA Hall of Fame (HOF) members will be honored guests at the event and recognized during half-time activities. Those members are encouraged to register with the CVB and can check-in at the gate on gameday for their event pass. It is encouraged for the HOF members to RSVP to secure suite access during the game.

Game merchandise and concessions will be available. For more information about the game, please contact the Miami OK CVB at 918.542.4435.