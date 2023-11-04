ST. JOSEPH, Mo — The Pitt State Gorillas fell to the Missouri Western Griffons by one point, 31-30.

The game was back and forth all the way into the fourth quarter.

Missouri Western jumped ahead after Armani Edden found Jonas Bennett for the 5-yard score to give the Griffons the lead with just under 9 minutes left to play in the game.

Pitt State responded on the next drive putting together a 4 play, 75 yard drive that was capped off on a Chad Dodson to Cleo Chandler 45-yard touchdown to make it 31-30.

On the extra point, Western’s Brandon Johnson blocked the PAT for the Griffons to sustain the one-point lead with 7:09 left in the game.

The Gorillas were unable to comeback with the time remaining and the Griffons won the game, 31-30.

Pitt State drops their first game in almost 2 years. They have not clinched the MIAA title yet, but with a win next Saturday at home over UCO, they can.