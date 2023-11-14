PITTSBURG, Ks — Monday afternoon, the MIAA announced that Rico Payton earned Co-Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors for his performance on Saturday!

The senior cornerback finished with the game with 4 total tackles, one pass breakup, and two interceptions.

His first interception came in the first half, which resulted in a Pitt State touchdown later on to extend their lead 17-7!

Payton’s second INT of the day occured late in the fourth quarter that helped seal the game and helped Pitt State defeat UCO, 20-10, to win their consecutive MIAA title.