JOPLIN, Mo– The 1st Phorm Monster Games are hosting their test of fitness competition that’s utilizing places like Missouri Southern University, Schifferdecker Pool and Schifferdecker Golf Course.

The games started on Friday and will end tomorrow. Today, most of their competition took place at Missouri Southern in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

There are over 650 athletes form 34 states and 8 different countries competing this weekend in Joplin.

Today at Southern, they are going through CrossFit style timed competitions like pull-ups, muscle ups, lifting barbells and box jumps.

We caught up with the Event Director Jason Ansley about being able to utilize the facilities at MSSU and to host this competition in Joplin.

Jason Ansley said, “I’m an alum of Missouri Southern, and it just makes me super happy to know that they welcome us with open arms to be here and to have these facilities. I think it’s very eye opening to people when they come to Joplin that they have such good access to a nice football stadium, an indoor facility that has a track around it. We use Schifferdecker pool. We use Schifferdecker golf course for a run. So it’s really a spotlight on the city of Joplin as to what we do have to offer. And there are things that you can find in bigger cities that you can find right here. It’s actually very humbling to know where we started seven years ago and where we are today. Joplin Sports Authority has been amazing to work with. Missouri Southern has been amazing to work with. The Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau has been amazing to work with. All of the hotels in town. We just have a big impact on the community and honestly, we couldn’t do it without those partnerships”.