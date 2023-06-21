JOPLIN, Mo– In some sports you have your NBA super teams. You have your NFL Pro Bowl caliber rosters but what if I told you there was an 18U baseball team made up of Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri baseball players that are some of the best. Looking at this roster, you’d think it was an All-Star lineup.

When I say this is an All-Star lineup, it’s because 11 of the 13 guys earned All-State honors this past season and 10 of the 13 are committed to play baseball at the collegiate level.

This team is made up of guys from Missouri like Webb City, Nevada and Liberal, and Southeast Kansas like Frontenac, Columbus, Girard, Galena, and St Mary’s Colgan.

And the man leading this team is Pitt State Hall of Famer and former Head Coach Tom Myers. Here’s what they had to say about the opportunity to be able to play with one another.

Nevada’s Cade Beshore said, “These guys are a bunch of fun. We always have a good time. Just glad, I mean we add the Webb City guys and dude from Liberal so it’s just fun having all them around meeting them”.

Columbus’s Seth Stover said, “It’s always good to come out, compete with all these guys. And played with most of them last year. We got a couple new additions with the Webb City kids but it’s always been a good time, good competition to play”.

Webb City’s Walker Sweet said, “I didn’t really know any of them until Friday, so I like them all though, they’re a great group of guys”.

The Connie Mack World Series is the longest running baseball tournament that’s been happening for more than 50 years. The tournament is the single largest event for Major League Baseball scouts each year.

Here’s what the guys had to say on the opportunity to play in the Connie Mack, but to also show out in front of major league scouts.

Sweet said, “I think it’d be a great opportunity for all of us and get us in front of people who don’t get to see small town kids like us usually”.

Beshore said, “It’d mean a lot and so I feel like it’d be cool experience for all of us and we go out there and have fun time”.

Stover said, “It’d just be a real honor to just get up there and go and to show our skills off and compete up there”.

Head Coach Tommy Myers said, “”I think the last couple years we’ve played in it. Some guys have gone on to play in the minor leagues and a couple of them the guys still follow on Twitter and Instagram and different things and so they know that it’s competing at a very high level and an opportunity to play you know, some really meaningful games”.

Now in the qualifier they will play one game on Thursday at 6:30 at Joe Becker Stadium and two on Friday at 4:30 and 7:00 p.m.

If they win they’ll receive a bid to the 2023 Connie Mack 18U World Series in Farmington, New Mexico.