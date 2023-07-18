WEBB CITY, Mo– Webb City’s 11u Little League team will get a chance to win a State Championship this weekend at the state tournament.

The 11u squad is preparing for their state tournament taking place in Concordia.

Webb City’s first game will be on Friday, July 21st and if they win all the way through, they’ll have a chance to play for the state title on Monday, July 24th. The state tournament is a double-elimination tournament.

Webb City won the District Championship last week and will now look to add another title to their successful summer.

Head Coach Cole Shewmake spoke about how awesome it was to see his guys the District Championship.

Coach Shewmake said, “It was fun to see their excitement and they’ve put a lot of time in throughout the season and then, you know, just throughout really I mean, even off season and they’ve played a lot of baseball. So it was just fun to see them accomplish their first task that they had”.

Little Leaguers Joel Beverlin and Creed Shewmake expressed their excitement to go and play in the state tournament.

Beverlin said, “When we we won, I was excited. I think we all were. And we had a lot of fun over at districts, and I think we’re all looking forward to state”.

Shewmake said, “It felt pretty good because, I mean, not most teams get to come and do this. Not most players. I mean, 13 people on this team and I’m one of them. And we get to all do that and have fun”.