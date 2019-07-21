Webb City Baseball back in Little League State Championship Game

Breaking News
Webb City run-ruled David Boone 10-0 in four innings to earn a shot for their fifth straight Little League 12U state championship

Webb City 12U Little League baseball advanced to the Missouri state championship game on Monday after their 10-0 semifinal win over Daniel Boone.

Led by Landon Fletcher’s 5 Ks on the mound through four innings, the Cardinals slowly expanded their lead before a six-run frame in the fourth sealed the victory.

Landon Piette recorded the games first run after reaching home in the first thanks to a David Boone passed ball. Then in the second Jackson Pickett drove Brock Renfro home with a RBI double to make it a 2-0 lead.

With a 4-0 advantage in the fourth, Cohen Epler dropped a hit into shallow right, bringing Brennan Burgess in. Luke Beverlin followed suit with a bases clearing triple scoring Hudson Byrd, Andrew Young and Epler. After an error in left allowed Beverlin home, Drew Woodmansee would hit the game-winning RBI scoring Derrick Wagner and forcing the run-rule.

Webb City will play in the Missouri 12U state championship game Monday evening at Sunny Jim Park in Joplin.

