Webb City Announces 2019 Football Schedule

The Webb City Cardinals 2019 football schedule has reportedly been released.

According to Max Preps, Webb City will kick off the 2019 season at Carl Junction on August 30th, then host Joplin for another Central Ozark Conference heavy weight battle on September 6th.

The Cardinals will continue their COC slate at Neosho on September 13th, then will return home on September 20th, to face Branson. On September 27th, the Cardinals will go back on the road to face Carthage at David Haffner Field. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the stadium, that was built in 2017.

Webb is one of three teams from the COC that reached the final four last season and will face the other two, Joplin and Carthage within the first five weeks of the season.

Webb City has won 11 state championships in football under head coach John Roderique, including six since 2010.