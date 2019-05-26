Monett’s Kaesha George Repeats as Javelin State Champ

Carl Junction’s Lane Ward took 2nd in the boys 400m run with a time of 48.24 and 4th in the 200m in a time of 22.58. Harrison Huhn placed 3rd in the pole vault clearing 15’3″.

Webb City’s Octavia Duncan collected a pair of medals taking 4th in the girls shot put with a distance of 40 feet and 6th in the discus throwing 122’8″. Mekhi Garrard placed third in the triple jump going 46’2″.

Nevada’s Trey Beachler took 2nd in the boys javelin throwing 178 feet and Devin McHugh finished third in the 400m with a time of 49.28.