Liberal softball honors seniors

It would not be senior night at Liberal High School with out their senior catcher, Brooke Bearden.

On a night that is truly cherished by seniors, it was even more special from Bearden. In October of 2018, Brooke suffered a stroke that would truly change her life. It would also mean the end of her softball career.

However, on April 22nd, 2019, Brooke would do something that even the doctors would not believe. On Senior Night, on her home field, Brooke laced up her cleats, dawned her catcher’s gear one more time and had an opportunity to represent the Lady Bulldogs on the diamond once more.

Brooke would start the game by catching the ceremonial first pitch, but that wouldn’t be the only time she would be on the diamond. In the bottom of the third, Brooke would enter the game as a pinch runner for her teammate and best friend, Mallory Gazaway, and before the inning was over, Brooke would cross home plate one more time.

