Liberal advances after 6-1 victory over Marion C. Early

The Class 2 Sectional game between Liberal and Marion C. Early began Monday (5/20) at noon, and finished on Tuesday (5/21) with the bulldogs winning 6-1.

After a lightning delay stopped the game heading into the 4th inning on Monday, the game would eventually be suspended an resumed at Joplin High School on Tuesday Night.

The Bulldogs resumed play with a 5-1 lead in the 4th inning which they were able to add a run to for the 6-1 victory.

Liberal advances to the State Quarterfinals against Seymour.