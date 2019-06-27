Joplin’s Davis talks about early commitment

Last week, Joplin’s Isaiah Davis announced via Twitter that he was committing early to South Dakota State University.

Davis will enter his Senior season this fall for the Eagles, but made the decision early to become a Jackrabbit, next year.

“The first day I went was on a Junior Day, and they really welcomed me,” said Davis.

“The players were really involved, from the players that were there, and the coaches really look like they care,” Davis added.

They are definitely a run heavy team. They’ve got like three, two backs in at a time and I really like that because I like to get the ball and I like to block as well. Isaiah Davis – Joplin Senior

Isaiah rushed for over 1600 and 28 touchdowns as a Junior and mentioned the South Dakota State offensive style was another factor that helped in his decision to commit early.

“Coach Jimmy Beal [South Dakota State Running Backs Coach], he is a good guy. He is really involved with his players and he cares about his players a lot,” added Davis.

The Joplin Eagles will start the season off at home against Central Ozark Conference foe, Willard, on August 30th.