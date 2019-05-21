Joplin Track and Field prepares for state

The Joplin Track and Field team will be well represented at the Class 5 State Championship.

17 athletes will be participating at state, including Cameron Ledford who will compete in the Para Athletic Events.

Senior, DaRon Morgan, will be competing in four events (100m, 200m, 4×100 & 4×200) along with teammate Zach Westmoreland (Long Jump, Javelin, 4×100 & 4×200). Joplin Sophomore distance runner, Micah Bruggeman, will compete in three events for the Eagles (800, 1600 & 4×800).

The state track meet will take place this Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City.