Joplin Baseball beats Lamar 13-3 in final regular season game

The Joplin Eagles finish the regular season with a 13-3 victory over Lamar in 6 innings.

Joplin scored 7 runs in the bottom of the first inning, en route to the victory.

Joplin finished the regular season with a 14-10 record, they will host the Class 5 District 11 tournament starting this Saturday (5/11). The Eagles will face McDonald County at 4 PM.

As for Lamar, the Tigers finish their season on Thursday (5/9) when the host Girard. Lamar will play the Class 3 District 13 tournament at El Dorado Springs starting on Saturday (5/11). The Tigers will get Butler at 3PM.