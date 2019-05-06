Inaugural Six Star Football Camp and Combine Held at Carthage High School

Six Star football hosted their first ever combine in partnership with 810 varsity at David Haffner Stadium on Sunday.

Prospects of all grades from as far as Oklahoma City to St. Louis came to southwest Missouri for combine testing and positional drills.

Missouri Southern, Pittsburg State and Emporia State were amongst the colleges with scouts in attendance.

Each prospect is also given an online profile on sixstarfootball.com for coaches to check anytime, and they know the advantages a day like today can provide.

“Getting a lot college exposure, getting out, in front of people.” began Carthage 2021 quarterback Patrick Carlton, “Showing off your talents, more throwing, getting the combine. Get the vertical in, 40 everything like that, just good way of exposure.”

Combine organizer, Israel Potoczny was thrilled to see the attendance of campers, and college coaches, “It’s definitely an opportunity to give kids exposure, and to have this many kids from as far away as they’ve driven, to come to Carthage, Missouri to get some exposure from college coaches and from us as a media organization is pretty amazing.”