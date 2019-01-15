Diamond Wrestling Hosts All-Girl Tournament

Wrestling is the long forgotten sport in the Winter, but it’s no stranger to the four states. Tonight held a first for the sport in Southwest Missouri, an all-girls tournament.

Diamond hosted 12 teams including Webb City, Monett, Nevada and Seneca. The tournament was inspired by MSHSAA’s requirement that all girls must have four varsity events in the season, so Diamond ead coach Bill Gray brought an all-girls tournament for the first time to Southwest Missouri to aid local programs and promote the sport.

“I knew we’d have the Monetts and the Senecas and the Webb City’s but when Nixa and Adrian and Willard are contacting us to have an event, that’s awesome.” Gray began, “We’re just trying to promote the sport and make it better for both on the guys and the girls side in our area.”

Some teams brought as many as 11 wrestlers, including Lizzie Miller of Buffalo who’s ranked #1 in 116-pound weight class. Diamond freshman wreslter Hannah Pennel expressed how tonight meant more than just another match, “I know there’s a couple girls out there that are really tough and they’re just too shy to put themselves out there, so I mean if I can do it then they can.”