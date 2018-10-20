1  of  2
Cassville stuns Lamar on last second field goal

Drake Reece hit a 37-yard field goal as time expired for Cassville to hand the Lamar Tigers their first loss in 57 consecutive games, 24 to 21. 

The Tigers started the game off with a kick return touchdown by Landon Hardman. The Senior would score twice more in the first half to give Lamar a 21-7 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, it was all Cassville, holding Lamar to only three offensive possessions and scoring 17 unanswered points.

Next week starts the district tournaments in Missouri. 

