Cassville runs over McDonald County in Game of the Week

The Cassville Wildcats improve to 6-0 with a 37-6 victory over McDonald County.

The Mustangs would start with the ball, but could not get anything going on their opening possession. After a Mustangs punt, Cassville marched down the field and scored courtesy of Bowen Preddy.

McDonald County would get on the board in the matchup via a Ben Mora keeper from a few yards out.

However, the Wildcats wouldn’t go away as Anthony Tolbert scored twice in the second quarter including a 90 yard score with just seconds remaining in the first half.

With the win, Cassville improves to 6-0 and will go on the road to Nevada next week. McDonald County falls to 3-3 and will host Lamar next week.