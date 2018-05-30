Aurora prepares for Final Four

Last season, Aurora made history winning their first ever state title.

This season, the Houn’ Dawgs are back in Missouri’s final four, knocking on the door for another championship berth.

“Some people don’t get to do that in their life. And it’s once in a lifetime, to be able to do it three times is very special,” said Aurora Junior shortstop, Gage Singer.

For Aurora, their dominance can be summarized in three straight final four appearances, or the 82 wins, to just seven losses they’ve experienced over the past three seasons.

“It’s always been one of my dream’s to come in, you know and play with those guys since we were little and come into high school and do what we’ve been doing,” said Senior infielder Matt Miller.

“We’ve never stopped competing, and that’s what, makes us the team we are right now,” added Senior Blake Williams.

All accomplished by a homegrown team. As the Aurora core of Wyatt Sparks, Matt Miller, Miah Fisher and Gage Singer have played together from their tee-ball day’s through little league, and now varsity. Winning trophies all along the way.

“Just a brotherhood bond, basically, to accomplish big achievements with people you’ve grown up with, it’s amazing,” said Aurora Senior, Miah Fisher.

With one last hopeful run for this group just days away, the Houn’ Dawgs aren’t changing up what has gotten them to this point.

“It’s gonna boil down to, to pitching. Executing at the plate, and you know we’re gonna have to come up with some big hits. In key situations,” said Head Coach James Hoffman.

On a roster full of childhood friends, they know one is the loneliest number. And come weeks end, hope to find their championship trophy, a friend of it’s own.

“It’s a State ring on the line, and we’re going to rise to the occasion, and it’s pretty, pretty special,” said Fisher.