The Houn’ Dawgs continued their reign over Class 4 baseball in Missouri after yesterday’s 2-0 win over St. Mary’s.

Senior, Austin Erickson, pitched a complete game no-hitter, and finished with 10 Ks, while also getting run support.

Ryan Cline scored the games first run on a passed ball. Then Cody Childress hit an RBI single the following inning to portray the 2-0 final score.