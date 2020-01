JOPLIN, Mo. – The 2020 Kaminsky Classic began at Joplin High School today with the Eagles earning a first round win 75-60 over the Jeff City Jays.

Zach Westmoreland led the Joplin scoring with 22 points in the victory. Isaiah Davis (13), Blake Tash (10), & Always Wright (10) also finished in double-figures.

The Eagles advance to the semifinals where they will meet Francis Howell. That game will tip tomorrow night (1/10) at 7:30 PM.