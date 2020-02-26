Westmoreland signs to NEO A&M

JOPLIN, Mo. – One of the top athletes in the state of Missouri signed his national letter of intent at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex, as Zach Westmoreland made his decision to play at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Congratulations to @Zxch32 on signing his NLI to NEO A&M today! pic.twitter.com/YUv654Nz89 — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 25, 2020

The senior signed in front of family, friends, teammates, and coaches including several of his new NEO coaches.

“Oh man, he’s just a play-maker. A guy with championship pedigree that really took a hold of a program and was coach-able and was asked to do a lot of different things and we plan on really trying to do what ever we can to get him on the field and you know being him in the summer and see what he can do and we’re excited you know with his versatility and his athleticism. You know find a way to help the team,” said NEO A&M head football coach, Zach Allen.

For Westmoreland it is a chance to get back on the field for the first time since the Class 6 State Championship game.

“I mean since we lost the state game obviously like that was the last time I’ve really played football or done anything football related, so I mean it’s like something I’ve been waiting on for a while now,” said Westmoreland.