Week 7 Power Rankings

JOPLIN, Mo. – The top spot remains unanimously in favor of the Joplin Eagles as they improved to 7-0 this last week.

#1.) Joplin Eagles (4) [7-0]. Eagles defeated Ozark 50-14. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Nixa.

#2.) Webb City Cardinals [6-1]. Cardinals defeated Republic 49-6. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Ozark.

T3.) Mt. Vernon Mountaineers [7-0]. Mt’Neers defeated Seneca 21-12. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Springfield Catholic.

T3.) Frontenac Raiders [6-0]. Raiders defeated Caney Valley 34-6. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Baxter Springs.

#5.) Carthage Tigers [5-2]. Tigers defeated Willard 35-14. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Republic.

#6.) Columbus Titans [6-0]. Titans defeated Parsons 42-13. Trending: Up 2. Up Next: vs. Galena.

#7.) Pierce City Eagles [7-0]. Eagles defeated St. Michael 43-0. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: @ Miller.

#8.) Cassville Wildcats [6-1]. Wildcats defeated Nevada 42-14. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: vs. Reeds Spring.

#9.) Lamar Tigers [5-2]. Tigers defeated McDonald County 49-28. Trending: Up 1. Up Next: @ Nevada.

T10.) Miller Cardinals [7-0]. Cardinals defeated Lockwood 34-28 in OT. Trending: No Movement. Up Next: vs. Pierce City.

T10.) Pittsburg Purple Dragons [4-2]. Purple Dragons lost to Mill Valley 31-0. Trending: Down 4. Up Next: vs. Olathe East.

Bailey Harbit (KSN): Joplin has stayed on a roll, so their still my top choice, but Webb City has been taking care of business as of late. I’m confident that had Webb City beaten Joplin earlier this season, they’d be undefeated and at the top of my list. Frontenac continues to impress me, as does Columbus. To go from a 1-8 season the year before to undefeated now is quite a feat. They’re doing something really special in Columbus. Cassville has really rebounded well from their loss earlier this season, so I included them in my top 10 for the first time in a while. Normally I’m pretty high on Miller, but they were taken to the brink by Lockwood this past week. I just didn’t expect Miller to have to go to OT to win, but I’m still looking forward to their game with Pierce City.

Jake Stansell (KODE): Not sure who is stopping the Eagles but they are ballin’ and still unbeaten so they remain at number one. Webb City’s defense is very scary during spooky season here in October. Mt. Vernon flexed against Seneca after a bit of a battle. Mountaineers are still undefeated so they are still high in the standings. As far as the rest of the list goes, it’s still pretty consistent with past weeks. I’d say the only difference is with Pittsburg getting shutout that moves things around to a degree. Yet, the Purple Dragons still have a lot to play for. I’m interested to see if Columbus and Pierce City remain undefeated after the weekend.

Kevin Ryans (KSN): I put Lamar back in because they’ve shown resilience in winning two in a row after a two game losing streak they’ll be heavily favored to win the silver tiger trophy and will continue to get momentum districts nears. Pittsburg falls out but they are a terrific young team that will definitely compete come the end of the season. No change at the top for me. I love the way Joplin and Webb and Carthage continue to play as we wind down the season. Already in week 8 people, that’s crazy!

Ethan Schmidt (KODE): No change really in my top 5 spots this week as all of those teams got wins. Pierce City continues to have allowed only 14 points against them all season which has them in my 6th spot. Columbus continues to be very impressive with a convincing win against Parsons this past week, I’m excited to see the Game of the Week this week and how they will play against Galena. Lamar continues to climb back up my list as well after winning two straight, they will get another test in a revenge game in Week 9 at home against Cassville next week. As for Pittsburg, I kept them in my Top 10 as they face tough opponents in the last few weeks. I would like to see them bounce back this week against Olathe East to solidify their spot in the Top 10.