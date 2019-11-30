Webb City’s Terrell Kabala officially signs with the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s Terrell Kabala made his commitment to the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith official today as he put pen to paper. Kabala, who is a two-sport standout with both the Cardinals basketball and football teams, chose to take his talents to the next level in the sport of basketball.

“It’s a really beautiful campus,” Kabala told KODE 12. “I really love the coaches in the way they recruited me … A lot of weight lifted off my shoulders after this decision because everything is already set in place.”

Following his senior season with the Cardinals, Kabala said he expects to be playing point guard for the Lions.