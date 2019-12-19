Webb City’s Octavia Duncan signs with Pitt State

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Senior Octavia Duncan has made it official with Pittsburg State.

Duncan will join the track and field team as a thrower. She said she will throw the shot put and discuss, with the possibility of also throwing the hammer and weighted throw as well.

She said she’s relieved to have her college decision set in stone.

“It’s a relief. I was really nervous, the whole college process I was like where am I gonna go? Where am I gonna go? Now that I’ve chosen where I’m going to go and attend, I’m super excited now that it’s out of the way,” Duncan said. “I had a great, great community that encouraged me to go there, and also the people and the atmosphere was just so homely and so amazing. My parents really helped and the coach there and the teammates there and my teammates here were all really excited about it.”