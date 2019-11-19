Webb City’s Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala shake and bake for Week Twelve’s Top Performer

Webb City’s backfield tangent of Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala were forces to be reckoned with against Bolivar in the Class 4 District 6 championship game. Weathers and Kabala both helped lift the Cardinals to its 20th straight district championship in the 37-14 win over the Liberators.

The Cardinals compiled 434 total yards of offense with 314 of those resulting from yards rushed. Weathers ran for 134 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown while Kabala collected 99 yards on nine carries and two scores. Both running backs averaged over 11 yards per carry in Webb City’s victory.

Next up for Webb City is the state quarterfinals and the Cardinals head to Camdenton for a showdown with the Lakers on Friday.

Week Twelve Top Performer Finalists:

1.) Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala – Webb City

2.) Blake Tash – Joplin

3.) Zach Westmoreland – Joplin

4.) Patrick Carlton – Carthage

5.) Bowen Preddy – Cassville

Catch our Top Performers every Monday at 6 & 10 p.m. on KODE.