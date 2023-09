WEBB CITY, MO – Webb City volleyball dominated on the court Thursday night. Rebounding after their first loss on September 19th since their opener, the Cardinals flew to victory.

Aubrey Lassiter and Jaeli Rutledge racked up the kill numbers, while Sophia Crane contributed with a few aces to gain momentum in the first two sets.

The 10-2 Cardinals will compete in the Dr. Jeffrey Knutzen CJ Classic Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.