Webb City prepares for semifinal rematch with Ladue

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The 2018 Cardinal football season came to an end earlier then expected when Webb City fell to Ladue Horton Watkins in the Class 4 Semifinals, 17-13. What stung even more: the loss came at Cardinal Stadium.

Fast forward to the 2019 season and Webb City is back in the Class 4 Semifinals. The game will be played at Cardinal Stadium. The opponent: Ladue.

This will be the third consecutive postseason meeting for the the Cardinals and Rams. In 2017, the Cardinals capped off their undefeated “Redemption Tour” with a 14-0 victory in the Class 4 State Championship against Ladue. The second meeting (as previously mentioned) being last seasons, semifinal loss.

Now the Cardinals led by a senior heavy defense and a healthy backfield will look to avenge their loss in 2018 and continue their journey to #15.