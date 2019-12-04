Webb City Cardinals prepare for state

WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals will have a chance to claim their 15th state championship on Friday night in Columbia, but first the Cardinals had some unfinished business against Ladue this past weekend.

After avenging a semifinals loss from 2018 to the Rams with a 35-nothing shutout victory, the Cardinals are fired up for the next step.

“It’s a great feeling you know, all the guys were extremely motivated to do that, yo repay them from last year, and they went out and gave it their all and the scoreboard reflected that,” said Senior quarterback, Kade Hicks.

“It’s crazy you come out and you have that chip on your shoulder all year long knowing that you didn’t make it to the state championship and you go in just looking forward to that team, hoping that they make it as well, so that you can play against them. And to have a shut out like that, not only just a win, but a shut out like that it’s just crazy to have for a defense,” added Senior linebacker, Sergio Perez.

Now the Cardinals will turn their attention to the Platte County Pirates, a team they met two years ago in the semifinals.

“They’re extremely fast, got a lot of really good athletes,” said Webb City Head Coach, John Roderique, “you know they fly around on defense and the one thing that you know at this point you’re not seeing teams that are poorly coached, I mean these guys are really well coached.”

And for Webb City this will be their 2nd trip to Columbia in three seasons, and as a program this is the 30th anniversary of their first title, and this year’s team hopes to keep the tradition alive.

“It’s extremely important because they laid a foundation for us and we just kind of kept it going and to be able to fall in their footsteps and show them that we’re like them it’s a great feeling and expectation to live up to,” said Hicks.