Webb City Boys win Class 4 District 12 championship

MONETT, Mo. - The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs are district champions for the 5th consecutive season after a 72-32 victory over Webb City.

The Missouri Girls' Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, Katie Scott, led Carl Junction with 26 points and 12 rebounds against the Lady Cardinals. Fellow senior, Shila Winder, and Freshman, Destiny Buerge, also finished in double-figures.