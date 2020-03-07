Webb City Boys win Class 4 District 12 championship

MONETT, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals are Class 4 District 12 Champions after defeating Neosho, 64-57.

Nickhai Howard looks for an open teammate in Friday’s district title game against Neosho

Up next for the Cardinals is a trip to Nixa to face Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:45 PM.

Cohl Vaden makes a lay-up to end the 1st quarter against Neosho

