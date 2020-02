CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs can mark another accolade off their 2019-2020 season list as they finished the regular season undefeated with a 74-31 victory over McDonald County.

Out at Carl Junction as the @CarlJunctionGBB team closes their regular season out against McDonald County! pic.twitter.com/y13KKokH9s — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 28, 2020

The Lady Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 24-0 record, outright COC Champs, and the top seed in the Class 4 District 12 tournament that begins Saturday, February 29th at Monett High School.

Carl Junction will face the winner of the Neosho vs. Cassville game on Tuesday, March 3rd.