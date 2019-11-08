Three Carthage softball players sign letters of intent

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three Carthage softball players have singed their letters of intent to play softball at the collegiate level.

Catcher Hallie Patrick will play at NEO A&M in Miami.

“The atmosphere was just great. The coaches really care about the players as people and as players, so it was really nice and I wanted to be a part of it. There were other schools but NEO just really stuck out to me because of their atmosphere and it was just awesome,” Patrick said.

Her teammate Aubrey Willis signed to play at Allen County Community College.

“I didn’t really know if I wanted to play in college just because of what I wanted to go into in school,” Willis said. “Finding out that I actually had quite a bit of coaches interested in me was just interesting and made me really think about it.”

Karlee Kinder will join the Labette County Community College softball team.

“Based on how my coaches always told me how I could go to the next level and I’m skilled enough to go to the next level, it would push me to do my best and they would push me to want to do that and I just think that made me decide that I was good enough and that I wanted to do it,” Kinder said.

All three athletes signed their letters of intent in a ceremony held in the Carthage High School gym on Thursday.