GRANBY, Mo. – The East Newton Patriots saw their 25-game losing streak snapped tonight in a 35-8 victory over the Nevada Tigers.

East Newton’s last win came on October 7th, 2016 against McDonald County, before the team went on a losing streak that lasted over two seasons.

East Newton (1-3) will return to action next week for the first time in 1,079 days off a win will travel to Cassville.

Nevada (0-4) now on a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2018, will host McDonald County.