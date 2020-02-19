Still Unbeaten: Carl Junction girls improve to 21-0

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – The Joplin Lady Eagles kept Carl Junction close in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs would run away with their 21st victory of the season in the second half, 70-37.

Drury commit, Katie Scott scored 24 points in the victory with Destiny Buerge adding 14 in the victory.

Carl Junction improved to 21-0 on the season with three games left: at Branson on 2/21, home against Nixa on 2/24, and concluding the season at home against McDonald County 2/27.

As for the Joplin Lady Eagles, they fall to 3-18.