JOPLIN, Mo. - It is far from the first time that Isaiah Davis has found himself on the Top Performer list or even in the top spot, but this one may mean a little bit more to the Eagles Senior Running back after he rushed for 5 touchdowns, 195 yards, and also caught an interception and recovered a fumble that would lead to eventual scores.

The South Dakota State commit also helped lead his team to a State Championship birth after beating Ft. Zumwalt West, 41-20 in the Class 6 Semifinal. It truly seemed that whenever the Eagles needed a big play on either side of the ball Isaiah Davis was the one making it happen. Here are the rest of this week's Top Performers: