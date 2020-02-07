Sarwinski signs to Pitt State

GALENA, Kan. – In front of his family, Galena Senior running back, Nick Sarwinski, signed his national letter of intent to join the Pitt State football program.

“It’s a dream come true, you know,” said Sarwinski, “I’ve always dreamed of becoming a college football player, my whole life, it’s amazing. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

“Nick has worked hard the last several years. You know, he plays extremely hard and I think he knows it’s going to take a lot of work to play at Pittsburg State, but I’m extremely happy for him, and excited that he is getting an opportunity,” added Galena Head Football Coach and Nick’s father, Beau Sarwinski.

Congratulations to Nick Sarwinski and the Sarwinski family, as Nick signed his NLI to continue his academic and athletic career for @GorillasFB! @GalenaBulldogs @Coachbwright4 @PittStGorillas pic.twitter.com/rdwe4fzwiJ — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 6, 2020

The Gorillas added 8 local area athletes in their 2020 recruiting class.