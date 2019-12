Two state champions round out the final week of Top Performers to conclude the high school football season. Both the Carthage Tigers and Webb City Cardinals returned home from Columbia, Mo., with state titles this past weekend.

For Carthage (12-2), it was its first ever title in school history in Class 5 following its 27-21 overtime victory over the Jackson Indians (13-1). After a defensive stop in overtime, the Tigers pounced at their chance to bring it home with junior quarterback Patrick Carlton punching it through on the two-yard line for the win.