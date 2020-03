NIXA, Mo. – The Webb City Boys were down two with just thirty seconds remaining in their Class 4 Sectional match up with Logan-Rogersville before Tanner Rogers hit the eventual game winning three as the Cardinals won, 58-57.

.@troger258 had ice in his veins all night, and when it mattered most he came up with the biggest shot of the game.



Cards are going to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2008 @WC_BBall @WCHSCARDINALS pic.twitter.com/BebtiFOlef — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) March 11, 2020

Tanner Rogers finished the game with 23 points and shooting 7 of 8 from three.

Up Next: The Cardinals will face Helias Catholic on Saturday, March 14th at Southwest Baptist University at 2:45 PM.