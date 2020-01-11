Remembering Pat

RIVERTON, Kan. – The Riverton community recently lost their number one sports fan in Pat Patterson, and in his honor and memory have established a fund for scholarships for seniors at Riverton High School.

They are also selling t-shirts that read “I Pray for You,” which are the words Patterson would share with every single person he came across.

No matter what sport was in season, if there was popcorn, pat was there.

“With the void that he’s left, we are going to have to stand,step up, and, fill in Pat’s shoes. And so everyone in our community and communities alike that knew Pat we hope that when you see a need, whether it’s a child, an adult, an elderly person, walk up to them and tell them, ‘I pray for you,'” said Judy Adams, Riverton Booster Club President.

The Rams will also be honoring Pat next Friday when they host Galena. We will have more on this story, next Friday.