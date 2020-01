RIVERTON, Kan. – The St. Mary’s Colgan girls received 20 points from Gabi Radell in their 59-31 victory over Riverton, while the Riverton boys flipped the script beating Colgan 55-39.

Radell made six threes for the Lady Panthers in the victory.

Riverton will host Girard on Tuesday, while St. Mary’s Colgan will host Galena.