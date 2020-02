MT. VERNON, Mo. — The Nevada girls basketball team claimed its second straight Big 8 title with a 61-48 win over Mt. Vernon Monday.

Calli Beshore lead all scorers in the contest with 18 points.

With the win, Nevada moves to 18-3 on the season. Mt. Vernon falls to 19-6.

Nevada will play their next game at home Thursday against El Dorado Springs.