NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Holiday Classic wrapped up this past weekend and there were plenty of buckets to go around.

On Friday night, the 3-point competition took place and let’s just say there were a lot of three’s made. North Kansas City’s Ja’Mya Powell-Smith won it for the girls side with Neosho’s Olivia Hixson coming in second. Morrilton’s (Ark.) Joseph Pinion won it for the boys with Monett’s Cole McCollough right behind him.