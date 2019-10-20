McDonald County, Nevada take Home District Softball Championships

AURORA, Mo- McDonald County softball took down Seneca on Friday in a tightly contested 3-0 Class 3 District 12 Championship game from Aurora High School.

The Mustangs are now 21-2 on the season and next face 23-6 Logan-Rogersville in the sectional round on Wednesday.

Photo Courtesy: Randy Emmert

Meanwhile, Nevada Softball is also in the state tournament after taking down Pleasant Hill 3-2 in the Class 3 District 13 Championship game.

Nevada, now 15-8 on the season, moves on to play 13-15 Oak Grove on Wednesday in sectionals.