Martini, Campa Ink their Letter of Intents

CARTHAGE, Mo — Former Carthage High School Football standouts Alex Martini and Oscar Campa signed their NLI’s this afternoon to play college football.

Martini signed with Central Missouri Football. The all-state defensive end, and all-conference tight end joins several former members of the COC including former Carthage teammate Arkell Smith.

Campa, a two-time first team all-state and all-conference football honoree, committed to the Missouri Eestern football program, and both players were hooked on their schools after spending time on campus.

“One of the biggest things that I liked is the visit because it sets my feet down on the ground where I am going to be at a lot, and meet all the coaching staff and players too, it is really exciting,” said Martini.

“First thing they were stressing, they weren’t stressing football, they were stressing education which is the most important thing,” said Campa. “Then they had a friendly atmosphere. I started talking to some of the players. It just felt like home to be honest.”