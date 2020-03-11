Lady Bulldogs return to quarterfinals with win over West Plains

NIXA, Mo. – The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs righted a wrong from last season after a 41-33 victory over West Plains at Nixa High School tonight.

Final: CJ – 41 | West Plains – 33

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 27-0 on the season after the victory. Katie Scott led the attack with 19 points for Carl Junction.

“The experience that we’ve gained over that last couple of years being in this game became super beneficial tonight. You know our kids kept fighting and kept fighting. That was kind of a grind out game. We had to really grind some possessions and West Plains is a fabulous basketball team. Very proud of our kids and the experience has played big tonight. They just kept playing hard. Rebounded well. Made some silly mistakes down the stretch, but made up for it with our hustle, so great game. We’re excited,” said Carl Junction Girls’ Basketball Coach, Brad Shorter.

Up Next: Carl Junction will take on Sullivan on Saturday, March 14th at Southwest Baptist University, tip off at 1 PM.