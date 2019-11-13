Labette County tabbed to finish first in SEK girls basketball poll

FRONTENAC, Ks. — The Labette County girls basketball team has been picked to finish first in this year’s SEK girls basketball preseason coaches poll. The Grizzles earned four first place votes.

“They play well together,” Labette County head coach Kristi Snider said. “That’s a big key to basketball and they spread the ball pretty well. We’ve got some good shooters back. Defensively wise we’ll be able to step up and do a lot of things.”

The Grizzles return a number of players from last year’s squad who all have game experience.

“I mean I graduated four and I played probably 14 kids last year, so I have at least 10 of those back and I’ll have two or three more in the process.”

Pittsburg took the second spot with two first place votes, Independence took third and earned one vote. Chanute has been predicted to finish fourth, Fort Scott fifth, Coffeyville sixth, and Parsons seventh.