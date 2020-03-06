Kale Schrader signs with MSSU Football

CARTHAGE, Mo. – It was the crowning moment to Kale Schrader’s prep career today as he inked his National Letter of Intent to play football at Missouri Southern State University.

Congratulations to Kale Schrader for signing with Missouri Southern today. Kale was a member of the first ever @carthagefball state championship team this past season and a 2018 wrestling state champion! @CarthageTigerAD @CoachJSims @JonGuidie pic.twitter.com/Klx3aMYG8t — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) March 5, 2020

Kale was named the Class 5 All-State Defensive Player of the Year during his senior campaign. He was also a two-time 1st team All-COC and All-District Linebacker, while also being the All-District Defensive Player of the Year.

Schrader was member of the first Carthage football team to win a state championship when the Tigers beat Jackson in December of 2019 in overtime. He also is an individual state champion in wrestling.

“It feels great. I mean I’ve wanted to play college football my whole life, so it’s really, you know kind of like a weight lifted off that I’ve made my decision and I’m really excited to go play football. The year was a lot of ups and downs and you know of course we finished it on top and just being able to play at the college level is going to make me, it prolongs my love of football,” said Schrader.

Schrader will join former Carthage teammate Colton Winder at MSSU. Schrader and Winder were both named Class 5 D.P.O.Y. in their respective senior seasons before joining the Lions.